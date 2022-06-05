Notification Settings

Beautiful ceramic plaque unveiled at Jubilee street party

By Megan HoweShrewsburyPlatinum JubileePublished:

Villagers in Ryton turned out in force to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with a street party and unveiling of children's artwork.

The special Jubilee plaque

Partly funded by a grant from the Arts Council, youngsters in the village have created ceramic illustrations which were unveiled on Sunday.

Tom Beresford takes part in the Jubilee Soap Box Racing

It comes as part of the Little Ryton Village Hall street party, which included live entertainment, children's activities, a flower competition, a dog show and a BBQ.

Approximately 150 to 200 people were in attendance, with people from the village and surrounding areas coming together to celebrate Her Majesty's 70 years on the throne.

Little Ryton Village Hall Jubilee Party

Helen Whittle-Rainsford, a member of the community, said: "It's absolutely wonderful. It's lovely to see the village and surrounding areas coming together."

The ceramic artwork produced by children in the community was unveiled at 4pm, which included the work of young people from the age of three all the way up to 18.

A Jubilee cake

Around 30 of the children attended a workshop at Ryton Village Hall led by freelance art and ceramics workshop leader Stephanie Kelly from Shrewsbury.

She works closely with The Hive and has undertaken many similar workshops.

She was joined by Mike Griffiths who, like Stephanie, was an art teacher and created the wonderful Wakeman Trail in Shrewsbury.

Unveiling of a special Jubilee plaque for the village hall, made by local children and artists

The children had free reign to try out different techniques and let their imagination take flight; the tiles have now been glazed, fired and assembled onto the plaque.

The artwork will be installed on the outside of the village hall, with a write up of the children's work to be placed inside the hall for passers-by to read.

Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

