Shropshire to host another royal visit next week - here's where

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The visit has been confirmed by His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, Anna Turner, who will be welcoming him to the county on Thursday, November 7.

The Duke will visit Image on Food Ltd Gingerbread in Market Drayton, as well as the Festival Drayton Centre, and Joule's Brewery.

The Duke of Gloucester will be visiting the county in November

Mrs Turner said: "The Duke of Gloucester has visited Shropshire a number of times previously and it will be lovely to welcome him back to Shropshire, and in particular to Market Drayton."

Princess Anne was the most recent royal visitor to the county, when she visited The Quad, a new digital skills and enterprise hub, which forms part of Station Quarter project in Telford, earlier this month.