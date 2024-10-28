Shropshire to host another royal visit next week - here's where
The Duke of Gloucester will be visiting Shropshire next week, it has been confirmed.
The visit has been confirmed by His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, Anna Turner, who will be welcoming him to the county on Thursday, November 7.
The Duke will visit Image on Food Ltd Gingerbread in Market Drayton, as well as the Festival Drayton Centre, and Joule's Brewery.
Mrs Turner said: "The Duke of Gloucester has visited Shropshire a number of times previously and it will be lovely to welcome him back to Shropshire, and in particular to Market Drayton."
Princess Anne was the most recent royal visitor to the county, when she visited The Quad, a new digital skills and enterprise hub, which forms part of Station Quarter project in Telford, earlier this month.