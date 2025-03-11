Prince of Wales jokes about record number of high-fives as he greets crowds in Black Country

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Prince William visited Sporting Khalsa FC in Willenhall on Tuesday (March 11) afternoon as part of a campaign by the Football Association (FA) to recruit more people from black, Asian and mixed heritage backgrounds into refereeing roles.

His Royal Highness, who is a patron of the FA, took part in the refereeing course which forms part of the FA's 'Reflective and Representative Campaign'.

Primary school pupils from the nearby Fibbersley Park Academy were among waiting to greet the future King outside the football club's grounds, repeatedly chanting "William" as they eagerly waited for his arrival.

Prince William practices refereeing skills

Wearing a smart navy-coloured jacket and trousers, with a blue shirt and suede shoes, Prince William spent time greeting those in the crowd, later joking that he had "broken the record for the number of high-fives" given.

Many of the youngsters proudly waved hand-coloured flags and signs at His Royal Highness, one of which read: "Welcome Prince William, I hope you are a good referee."

Pam Dawes was lucky enough to take a picture with the future King, leaving her feeling emotional.

The royal was pictured as part of the Reflective and Representative campaign

The 62-year-old, who had been waiting around two hours for his arrival, said: "He shook my hand and I had a photo with him. I am absolutely over the moon. He was lovely, very nice."

Stevie Herbert, also from Willenhall, was the first one to arrive outside the football club on Tuesday morning for Prince William's arrival.