Drink driver banned after police saw him speeding in Telford

Travis Gonko, aged 24 and of the Wharfage, Ironbridge, pleaded guilty to one count of drink driving when he appeared at Telford Magistrates Court.

Gonko appeared in the dock having been picked up by police after not realising that he would need to attend court, instead thinking a ban would be issued via the post after he admitted the matter at the police station.

Charlotte Morgan, prosecuting, said that the charge related to an incident on April 8, when Gonko was pulled over by police in Woodside, Telford.