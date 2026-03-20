Site where bungalow collapsed among Shropshire locations where landowners have been told to clean up 'untidy land'

Enforcement notices have been issued for three properties in Newport, Wellington and Sutton Hill over concerns about “untidy land”.

According to Telford & Wrekin Council, complaints were received last year about allegedly untidy land on sites in Forton Road in Newport, Victoria Avenue in Wellington and Spring Meadow in Sutton Hill.

The Forton Road location has stood vacant since 2013 - when a bungalow that was "in a poor state of disrepair" collapsed.