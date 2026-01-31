Bridgnorth retirement complex opens its doors for 'brunch and bubbles' event

Churchill Living is holding the event at 11am on Wednesday, February 11 at its Mortimer Lodge development in Bridgnorth.

The event will offer prospective buyers the opportunity to find out how easy it can be to make the move into a new apartment that offers a safe, fulfilling and independent lifestyle.

Churchill’s team will be there to explain the range of moving packages, downsizing advice, specially tailored services and ongoing support available to help ensure every Customer’s move goes smoothly.

Churchill’s Senior Divisional Marketing Manager Caroline Haswell says: “Our Brunch & Bubbles event at Mortimer Lodge is the perfect opportunity for anyone who is considering a move to explore what Churchill can offer them. We’re very excited to help guide people through the process of embracing a lifestyle of their choice so they can maintain their independence and really make the most of their retirement.”

She added that like all Churchill developments, Mortimer Lodge is carefully designed to make life easier for the over 60s, with a selection of self-contained one and two bedroom apartments boasting colour-coordinated kitchens with integrated appliances and beautifully landscaped gardens.

Designed with ease of living in mind, the development also includes an Owners’ Lounge equipped with a coffee bar perfect for socialising as and when you want to, as well as a 24-hour call centre support system and secure video entry system to provide peace of mind.

To find out more or register to attend the event, visit churchill-living.co.uk or call 01746 708737.