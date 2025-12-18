Three-bedroom semi-detached home in Telford listed for around £220,000

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A well-kept three-bedroom semi-detached home on Buckingham Crescent, Telford (TF3 1BP) has come to market with Purplebricks — with an asking price of approximately £220,000. Quietly tucked away in a residential area of Stirchley, this property offers comfortable family living with the benefit of off-street parking, a conservatory and a private garden - making it a solid option for first-time buyers or young families.

Step inside and you’ll find a heart-of-the-home layout that starts with a spacious entrance hall leading into a flexible reception room and a fully-fitted kitchen.

The kitchen is fully fitted, and enjoys plenty of light

At the back of the house is a conservatory providing a lovely extra space - perfect for family meals, relaxing or maybe a home office. On the ground floor you also benefit from double glazing and gas central heating.

Upstairs are three well-proportioned bedrooms that make good use of space for a growing household. The family bathroom is practical and straightforward. Outside, the property offers a driveway for off-street parking and a reasonably sized rear garden, ready for summer barbecues or a bit of gardening - all in a neighbourhood that enjoys convenient access to local shops, schools and transport links.

