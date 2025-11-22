Revealed: Most affordable towns to live in across Shropshire

A new study by Zoopla has identified the most and least affordable towns across Britain - including several in the West Midlands.

The analysis compared average house prices with typical earnings for a two-earner household in full-time work, focusing on postal towns with more than 5,000 homes.

According to the findings, Telford ranks as the fourth most affordable town in the West Midlands, and the most in Shropshire, with a median home value of £205,700 and an estimated annual household income of £63,800.

At the other end of the scale, Craven Arms has been named among the least affordable towns in the region, placing ninth overall with a median property value of £383,200, but an estimated annual household income of £60,100.

Zoopla also provided the Shropshire Star with a breakdown of the most affordable towns in Shropshire. The full results are below:

1. Telford

Ranking fourth in the whole of the West Midlands, Telford ranked as the most affordable in Shropshire in the study with a median home value of £205,700.

2. Oswestry

Oswestry ranked as the second most affordable town to buy a home in across Shropshire with a median home value of £243,900.