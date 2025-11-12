Four Shropshire buildings added to 'at risk' list by Historic England

The register, which is updated every November, gives an annual snapshot of the health of England’s valued historic buildings and places.

There are 4,891 total entries on the register with 98 of them are listed as being in the ceremonial county of Shropshire.

This year has seen the addition of four more of the county's buildings, all of which are churches.

St Mary the Virgin on Salthouse Road in Jackfield. Photo: Google

The list now included the St Mary the Virgin on Salthouse Road in Jackfield and All Saints Church on Church Street in Broseley.

The Jackfield church is listed by Historic England as being in "fair" condition but "declining". The organisation states that a repair scheme is "in progress".

All Saints has been listed as being in "slow decay" with "no solution agreed".

In north Shropshire, St Johns Methodist Church and the adjoining church hall in Whitchurch has also been added to the list.

All Saints Church, Broseley

Historic England say the buildings are in a "poor" condition and marked it as highly vulnerable. The register also states there has been no solution yet agreed.

Elsewhere, the Church of St John the Baptist on Brampton Road in Bishop's Castle has also been added to the register.

The Grade II*-listed building has been noted as being in "poor" condition and no solution has yet been agreed.

It's not all doom and gloom for Britain's historic buildings however, with 129 sites having been rescued and removed from the list.

St. John's Methodist Church in Whitchurch. Photo: Google

Claudia Kenyatta CBE and Emma Squire CBE, co-CEOs of Historic England, said: "The heritage we see all around us impacts how we feel about our local places.

"The annual Heritage at Risk Register gives us the opportunity to celebrate the many benefits of bringing our historic buildings back into use.

"The best way to protect our buildings is to reuse them, turning them into places of local connection and joy.

St John the Baptist on Brampton Road in Bishop's Castle has also been added to the at-risk register. Photo: Google

"The sites that have been saved and have come off the Register this year really highlight the benefits of working together in partnership, and with communities, to create positive, sustainable change.

"Together we can safeguard our heritage for future generations."

Among those having departed the register is the Church of St John in Newcastle on Clun which has undergone recent repairs.

Heritage Minister, Baroness Twycross said: "We are determined to protect the heritage at the heart of our communities.

"It is fantastic to see so many historical sites saved for communities up and down the country. These are much loved places and it is great to see them being brought back in to use."