Three padel courts to be built at Shrewsbury School after plans approved

Leaders at the independent school in Ashton Road asked Shropshire Council for permission to build the courts to the rear of the cricket centre.

Many padel court proposals have been going through the planning process in recent months, with increased demand for one of the fastest-growing racquet sports in the UK.

Described as a cross between tennis and squash, padel has grown in popularity, with Shropshire’s first dedicated padel club opening at the Lion Quays Resort & Spar near Gobowen earlier this year.

Three padel courts are also planned as part of the refurbishment of The Shrewsbury Club.

Three padel courts can be built within the grounds of Shrewsbury School. Picture: Google

The three courts at Shrewsbury School will be behind Severn Hill House off Porthill Road. Submitting the plans on behalf of the school, BCHN Architects said the courts would add to the existing wide-ranging sports provision, and provide “further sporting opportunities for the pupils both as formal games and informal recreational activity”.

A spokesperson for the school added: “The new padel courts will be used by pupils for both structured activities in the evenings and weekends, and also for informal recreational use.

“Any other use of the school’s facilities in term time will compromise both the safeguarding requirements the school adheres to, and the feel of the children’s homely environment.”

Shrewsbury Town Council said it had no objections to the proposal, but would like to see more renewable energy options used on the site.

Nia Williams, a planning officer at Shropshire Council, said the proposed development is appropriate in its design, scale, and location, and while the conservation officer has identified a low level of less than substantial harm, to the setting of the Grade II-listed building, the harm is considered to be outweighed by the public benefits.

She therefore granted the application subhect to conditions being met.