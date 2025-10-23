Complaint alleging business use of Telford residential property leads to council action

The complaint was received by Telford & Wrekin Council in September 22, 2025 and a planning contravention notice has this week been slapped on the property in Leicester Way, Leegomery.

The council says the allegation is that there has been the “unauthorised operation of a business from a residential property”.

The Government’s advice to councils is that a planning contravention notice may only be served when it appears that a breach of planning control may have occurred and they want to find out more information before deciding what if any enforcement action to take.

Leicester Way in Leegomery, Telford. Picture: Google Maps

A failure to complete or return a notice within 21 days is an offence, as is providing false or misleading information on the notice.

The government says that local planning authorities have responsibility for taking whatever enforcement action may be necessary, in the public interest. And it adds that they “should act in a proportionate way.”

They can be used to invite its recipient to “respond constructively to the local planning authority about how any suspected breach of planning control may be satisfactorily remedied.”