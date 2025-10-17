Telford housing development back on the market for under £1 million in 'extraordinary investment opportunity'

Eight properties at Lodge Court in Donnington Wood have hit the market with a £920,000 guide price, with Newton Fallowell estate agents.

The homes were previously listed for sale and later went to auction earlier this year - although those earlier listings included 10 houses within the development.

At that time, the development was valued at just over £1.5 million when it was first listed in December, before being offered at auction in February, with an expected guide price of at least £1.2 million.

Eight homes at Lodge Court in Donnington Wood, Telford, are for sale. Picture: Rightmove/Newton Fallowell

Two of the houses within the development are currently available at auction, while the remaining eight are being sold by private treaty.

According to the latest listing, one property is ready for immediate re-let, while three are currently occupied, with tenants having been served notice.

It adds that seven of the eight houses are said to require refurbishment before they can be re-let or sold.

The listing describes it as: "An extraordinary opportunity to purchase a lot of eight houses in Lodge Court.

"Each property requires some modernisation but offer a great investment opportunity, with estimated rental values of £800 plus per calendar month. Two further properties on this development are also available at auction with our partners SDL.

"The current owner constructed these properties circa 20 years ago and is now looking to offload. Each house is on an individual title whilst the main drive and parking area is also on a separate title. Eight houses and the parking area are included in this lot."

Further information can be found here.