Housing developer targets land near Much Wenlock with plans for up to 300 homes - full details here

Boningale Developments has targeted land off Bridgnorth Road in Much Wenlock for the scheme, which it says will include new housing, public open space, flood alleviation infrastructure, and landscaping.

An in-person community exhibition will be held next Friday (October 3) between 3pm and 7pm at Priory Hall, with an online consultation also running until October 17.

Following feedback, an outline planning application will be submitted.

The scheme includes up to 300 homes, public open space, and landscaping. Picture: Boningale Developments

The site comprises two parcels on either side of Bridgnorth Road to the south of Wenlock. The northern parcel lies adjacent to Much Wenlock Infant School and the residential areas of Hunters Gate and Forester Avenue, while the southern parcel is between Bridgnorth Road and Callaughton Lane.

“Aligned with the now withdrawn draft Local Plan, which has allocated part of the site for development, we would also incorporate measures to address existing flood concerns in the Hunters Gate area,” said a spokesperson for Boningale Developments.

“These substantial works would not be possible if not for residential development, and will bring great benefit to existing residents in the south of Much Wenlock.”

The homes would include affordable properties, say the developer, designed to meet local housing demands and reflect the character of Much Wenlock.

Boningale Developments want to build up to 300 homes off Bridgnorth Road near Much Wenlock. Picture: Google Street View/Boningale Developments

New and accessible public open spaces will be created, including parkland edges, children’s play areas, and greed spaces designed to support local wildlife, and enhance biodiversity through additional planting and habitat.

The firm adds that the development will provide for community facilities and are keen to hear what may be of interest, such as a community orchard or trim trail. Meanwhile, a well-planted street layout with safe walking and cycle routes will shape the design, supported by a “modern and sustainable” drainage strategy.

Traffic-calming meaures will also be incorporated within the site and surrounding area, says Boningale, creating safer, slower-speed streets for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers.

To view the proposal and leave feedback, visit bridgnorthroad.co.uk.