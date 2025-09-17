Controversial HMO scheme at former Shrophshire hotel is rejected - here's why

A controversial scheme to turn a former Oswestry hotel into a house of multiple occupation (HMO) has been unanimously rejected.

Jassy Sindu, of Your Property Ventures, targeted the old Smithfield Hotel on Salop Road with the proposal to turn it into a 22-bed HMO.

The scheme was recommended for approval by planning officers, who said it was an unused building, in a sustainable location, and would provide lower-cost housing accommodation in the town.

However, Shropshire Council’s Northern Planning Committee voted to turn it down when they discussed the plans on Tuesday (September 16).

Ahead of the meeting, Councillor Duncan Kerr (Oswestry South) said he was “appalled” that officers felt that the scheme was appropriate, particularly as smaller applications had been refused.

This includes a six-bedroom one in nearby Cross Street. That scheme was also put forward by Your Property Ventures, with the firm resubmitting it just days after it was rejected.

Cllr Kerr was at Tuesday’s meeting and spoke against the proposal, as did Arren Roberts, representing Oswestry Town Council, who also had concerns.

A planning committee has rejected a proposal to turn the former Smithfield Hotel in Oswestry into a 22-bed HMO. Picture: Google

'Quite significant differences'

Explaining his recommendation, planning officer Mark Perry said that there “quite significant differences” between the scheme at the old Smithfield Hotel and the one in Cross Street.

“The one in Cross Street was refused because one of the bedrooms didn’t meet the minimum space standards for a HMO accommodation,” said Mr Perry.

“When we consider the Smithfield site, all of the rooms meet the space standards – 19 even meet the standards for double occupancy and the remaining three meet the requirements for single occupancy,

“The Cross Street one also had poor access, whereas the access for this one is directly off the main street. The rooms also have en-suite accommodation, which adds to the quality proposed.”

He added that there are also car parks nearby and double yellow lines on the road by the building.

Joe Salt, from Creative Planning, who has worked alongside the applicant, also spoke about the benefits the scheme would provide.

“The proposal exceeds the council’s HMO guidelines, including amenity space and kitchen areas, so the proposal cannot be categorised as overdevelopment, and will certainly not result in overcrowding,” said Mr Salt.

'Overintensity and insufficient facilities'

However, committee members were not convinced, with many raising concerns.

Councillor Carl Rowley (St Martins) proposed that they reject the application based on overintensity, insufficient facilities including waste, limited communal space, parking and highway safety, lack of outdoor amenity space, the impact on local services and infrastructure, and the impact on conservation and heritage asset.

His proposal was unanimously approved. The applicant will now have the right to appeal the decision.