Own a piece of 'local history' in one of Shropshire's 'most desirable' locations as a Victorian vicarage goes up for sale

Residents are being offered the chance to own their own little piece of "local history", with scope to create a "stunning family residence" in one of Newport's "most desirable" locations.

The property, in Church Aston near Newport, is said to offer a good opportunity for a "sympathetic modernisation".

The former rectory dating back to 1862 in Church Aston. Picture: Barbers/Rightmove

Surrounded by trees and greenery, the five-bedroom home is set within a wooded garden plot that extends to around 1.25 acres.

The former rectory, that is believed to date back to 1862, has hit the market for 'offers in excess' of £650,000, with Barbers estate agents.

The property boasts expansive gardens, sitting in a 1.25 acre plot. Picture: Barbers/Rightmove

The listing states: "Set within a beautifully wooded garden plot of approximately 1.25 acres, this impressive detached former rectory offers a rare opportunity to own a piece of local history just 1.2 miles from Newport Town Centre.

"Dating back to 1862, the property is full of original charm and character, with elegant proportions and a wealth of period features throughout.Inside, the accommodation is exceptionally generous, comprising a series of distinguished reception rooms including a lounge, library, dining room and sitting room.

Inside the home that is said to offer the chance for modernisation. Picture: Barbers/Rightmove

"The kitchen/breakfast room, pantry, conservatory/utility, cellar and ground floor shower room complete the ground floor layout. Upstairs, there are five spacious bedrooms, a study, bathroom, separate toilet, and an additional attic bedroom above.

The property is described as being full of character and original charm. Picture: Barbers/Rightmove

"While the property has been well-loved, it now presents an exciting opportunity for a new owner to update and enhance the interiors to suit modern living, while preserving its unique heritage.

"Prospective purchasers should budget for renovation works, as the home would benefit from sympathetic refurbishment throughout.

The former rectory dating back to 1862. Picture: Barbers/Rightmove

"Outside, the home is approached via a sweeping driveway with ample parking, a double garage, and mature gardens that offer excellent privacy and a tranquil setting."

Further information can be found here.