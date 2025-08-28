Developer gets go-ahead for fewer, larger homes on village site near Newport

Tibberton Developments Ltd had been given outline permission to build seven homes on land next to Forge Meadow and Sutherland Forge in Tibberton but that number has been cut.

Planners at Telford & Wrekin Council welcomed as “appropriate” the developer’s decision to reduce the number of homes to five.

The proposals received no objections from the village during a recent consultation exercise.

Tibberton. Photo: Google

Planners wrote: “Rather than pursue a scheme for seven dwellings as shown on the indicative plans at outline stage, the applicant has chosen to submit a reserved matters application for five slightly larger dwellings which benefit from detached garages and larger plots.

“The dwellings have been designed as dormer bungalows which are appropriate and will provide flexible living within the Tibberton area.”

Planning agents Stephen Locke Associates had told planners that the “developers feel that five will produce an improved overall design with space for gardens, parking, access and landscaping".

Planners said that “no objections have been received from the parish council, local ward members, the council’s internal consultees or neighbouring residents".

They added: “As outline consent has been granted, the principle of residential development on the site has been established and is therefore acceptable."

Council planners have told the applicant that some conditions have not been resolved entirely, including over drainage, mitigation measures for badgers, and those relating to sections for doors and windows which will need to be provided.

Planners have also “questioned the appropriateness of the anthracite grey UPVC windows, given the site’s proximity to heritage assets".

But they added that the planning department is content that appropriate materials can be brought forward.