Application for Subway banners at Whitchurch service station refused

The American fast food chain, which specialises in sandwiches and wraps, is based within Asda Express at the Wrexham Road site in Whitchurch.

A Greggs is also in the shop, while there is a McDonald’s in the forecourt.

In its submission to Shropshire Council, Asda said the proposal was to have two new Subway banner frames and two new PVC banners.

Whitchurch Service Station. Picture: Google

The banner frames in ‘Subway green’ would be 1.96 metres tall, four metres wide and bolted together using bolts and nuts.

The application also included printed PVC banners with eyelets. Those would have been green, white and yellow and attached to the new banner frame.

However, Shropshire Council has turned down the scheme.

Confirming the decision, Tabitha Lythe, planning and development services manager at the council, said: “The proposed location of the signs are compromising to the line of sight of drivers entering into the deceleration lane, with the potential unwarranted distraction from the task of driving into the complex at this point, to the detriment of highway safety.”

This, she added, means it is contrray to National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF), as well as the Shropshire Core Strategy and the Site Allocations and Management of Development (SAMDev) Plan.