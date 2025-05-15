New plans to expand Church Stretton dentist

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Balbir Bhandal, of Bhandal Dental Surgeries, has submitted an application to change the use of the first and second floor apartments at Stretton Dental Practice in Church Avenue.

Stretton Dental Practice want to add more surgeries. Picture: Google

Currently, the ground floor comprises of four surgeries and associated rooms. The first and second floors, meanwhile, are used as self-contained apartments, which is accessed via the original front door off Central Avenue.

However, Mr Bhandal wants to create a further four surgeries and WC on the first floor, plus a staff room, office and store on the second floor.

Neil Ranford, of NCR Architectural Design Limited, said there is an under-provision of dental services in the town.

“Increasing the footprint of this already well-established and popular business will therefore expand and reinforce the availability of high-quality NHS dentistry for the residents of Church Stretton,” said Mr Ranford.

Operating hours will be 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday with four full-time staff and four part-time.

“Access to the site and parking remains the same for patients and staff,” added Mr Ranford.

“There is direct pedestrian access to the practice off the public footpath in Central Avenue and via the brick driveway between 54 and 52 Sanderson Avenue. The staff also enter via a door at the rear lefthand side of the building.

“The concern of planning law is to regulate the use of land in the interests of the public at large.

“Over time, the development of dental techniques, materials and technology

means treatment has gone from just what is clinically necessary to what is required by patients to meet their aesthetic needs ie. people want personalised care and expect to keep their teeth as well as enhance their smile.

“With an ageing population, there has also evolved a very altered need in the provision of dental care. However, with under-provision of dental services in the area, many people in Shropshire are unable to see an

NHS dentist and those losing out are the people who need it the most.

“Stretton Dental Practice is a long-standing successful practice and is much in demand. The works anticipate no negative impact on the building, are compatible in detailing and materials, and are fully compliant with national planning legislation and local planning.”

Anyone who wishes to make a representation regarding the scheme (25/01683/FUL) should do so by June 4.