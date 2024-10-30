Strip of land with 'potential' next to busy A-road heading to auction - with low guide price

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The land situated at the end of Dean Close and running alongside the A53 will be auctioned on November 19 with Barnard Marcus.

It is described as a "freehold rectangular parcel of land" that is approximately 880sqm in size.

The land has a remarkable guide price of just £1,000.

The land for sale in Market Drayton. Picture: Rightmove and Barnard Marcus

The listing says the land may offer potential for a number of alternative uses or for development, subject to planning permissions and consents.

The land is also open and potential buyers have been invited to view the site at their own leisure during daylight hours - no appointment needed.

The listing says: "The land is situated close to residential houses and may offer future potential for a number of alternative uses or development, subject to planning permissions and consents. Prospective purchasers must rely solely on their own enquires in this respect.

"The land is situated at the end of Dean Close which is located off Priors Lane. Public transport is provided by a network of local bus services serving the surrounding vicinity with road links including the A529, A53 and A41."

Further information can be found on Rightmove.