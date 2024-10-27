Independent school on Shropshire/Powys border listed for sale as occupiers set to relocate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Ridgeway School in the village of Sarn, near Newtown has hit the market due to plans by the existing occupiers to relocate next year.

The school boasts a gross internal floor area of around 9,973 square feet, and is in excellent condition having been fully refurbished in the last 12 months.

It has been listed for £750,000 with Halls Commercial, and will be available for occupation midway through next year.

The school features a variety of two and single storey buildings, two external playground areas, car parking and a storage area on its one acre site.

There are two building complexes. The first comprises two floors of secondary school classrooms, welfare facilities, a reception, multiple modern offices and communal co-working spaces.

Ridgeway School, Sarn which is for sale at £750,000.

Meanwhile, the second offers a single storey building with primary school rooms, a commercial kitchen, associated rooms and welfare facilities, together with the Old School House, which provides ancillary accommodation arranged over two floors.

Ridgeway School has one access point and significant road frontage onto the A489 in the village of Sarn that is 6.4 miles east of Newtown, around five miles from Montgomery and the Shropshire border, and 13 miles south of Welshpool.

Head of Halls Commercial, based in Shrewsbury, James Evans said: "An internal inspection is essential to appreciate the full potential of the property which lends itself to a variety of educational, commercial, residential, medical or religious uses, subject to planning consents.

"Due to the relocation of the existing occupier, the property will be available for occupation midway through 2025."

Viewing appointments can be made with Halls Commercial that has recently been named Commercial Agency Team of the Year at the prestigious Midland Property and Investment Awards.

The commercial team can be contacted on: 01743 450 700 or commercialmarketing@hallsgb.com.