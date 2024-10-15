Building plots with planning permission overlooking countryside near Shrewsbury listed for sale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire residents are being offered the unique opportunity to acquire the large piece of land, which is tucked away in a secluded setting with a river frontage and rural views.

The site in Brownhill, Ruyton-XI-Towns near Shrewsbury has been listed for £135,000 with Cooper Green Pooks estate agents - based in the county town.

The proposed buildings, picture: Rightmove and Cooper Green Pooks

The building plots are approached by a private driveway and are both approximately 500 metres square.

Planning permission has been granted for two detached houses.

Plans for the building plot, picture: Rightmove and Cooper Green Pooks

The listing describes the building plots as: "A truly fantastic opportunity to buy two building plots, located within the village yet tucked away in a secluded setting with river frontage and magnificent rural views.

Views from the plot, picture: Rightmove and Cooper Green Pooks

"This individual site is approached over a private driveway and is about 0.22 acres in size. Both plots are approximately 500 metres square and have planning permission for two very impressive and contemporary, three-storey detached houses."

Views from the plot, picture: Rightmove and Cooper Green Pooks

Further information about the proposed plans for the plots can be found on Shropshire Council's planning portal using the reference: 14/04168/OUT.

The plot of land, picture: Rightmove and Cooper Green Pooks

More information on the plots can be found on Rightmove.