Three-bedroom Telford house in need of renovation going under the hammer this month
A large, vacant house in need of renovation will go under the hammer later this month with a bargain guide price under £100,000.
This three bedroom, semi-detached property on Holyhead Road in Oakengates, Telford will be auctioned on October 24, and has been listed with a guide price of £89,000.
The house marketed by Bond Wolfe benefits from having partial double glazing and gas fired central heating, and stands back from the road behind a driveway and foregarden.
At such a price, it is bound to wet the appetite of renovators or any Shropshire residents who are looking for a project.
The property is definitely in need of modernisation and attention, but has potential to make a large and lovely family home.
On the ground floor is a porch, hall, two reception rooms and a kitchen that features dated units and flooring, as well being in need of a lick of paint.
Meanwhile, upstairs on the first floor, a landing leads to three good size bedrooms, and a bathroom/toilet.
The property boasts gardens to the rear and front that require maintenance and trimming, while a side garage and driveway offer great parking and storage areas.
The house will be auctioned at 8.30am online via Bond Wolfe's website.
The listing states: "You can take part remotely via proxy, telephone or online, if you wish to bid you must pre-register via our website no later than 3pm the day prior to the auction."
Further information can be found on Rightmove.