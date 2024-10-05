Three-bedroom Telford house in need of renovation going under the hammer this month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

This three bedroom, semi-detached property on Holyhead Road in Oakengates, Telford will be auctioned on October 24, and has been listed with a guide price of £89,000.

The house marketed by Bond Wolfe benefits from having partial double glazing and gas fired central heating, and stands back from the road behind a driveway and foregarden.

Reception room at the house, picture: Rightmove and Bond Wolfe

At such a price, it is bound to wet the appetite of renovators or any Shropshire residents who are looking for a project.

The property is definitely in need of modernisation and attention, but has potential to make a large and lovely family home.

The kitchen, picture: Rightmove and Bond Wolfe

On the ground floor is a porch, hall, two reception rooms and a kitchen that features dated units and flooring, as well being in need of a lick of paint.

One of three bedrooms, picture: Rightmove and Bond Wolfe

Meanwhile, upstairs on the first floor, a landing leads to three good size bedrooms, and a bathroom/toilet.

The bathroom in need of modernisation, picture: Rightmove and Bond Wolfe

The property boasts gardens to the rear and front that require maintenance and trimming, while a side garage and driveway offer great parking and storage areas.

The rear garden in need of maintenance, picture: Rightmove and Bond Wolfe

The house will be auctioned at 8.30am online via Bond Wolfe's website.

Stairs rise to a landing on the first floor, picture: Rightmove and Bond Wolfe

The listing states: "You can take part remotely via proxy, telephone or online, if you wish to bid you must pre-register via our website no later than 3pm the day prior to the auction."

Further information can be found on Rightmove.