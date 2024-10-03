Historic Shrewsbury townhouse overlooking the River Severn hits the market
A historic Grade II listed townhouse overlooking the River Severn has been listed for sale.
Shropshire residents have been given the unique opportunity to purchase the 700-year-old Medieval cottage on St. Julians Friars in Shrewsbury. The picturesque property was formerly part of a Franciscan friary and oozes character inside.
The listing states that buyers could use the property as an Airbnb, given its prominent town centre location next to the river. The two-bedroom cottage offers a blend of charm and modern comforts with exposed timber and period fireplaces.
The cottage has a guide price of £190,000 and benefits from a basement and storage area that offers access onto a paved rear garden adjacent to the river.
It also boasts the combination of town centre convenience and the tranquillity of a riverside setting, and features a private driveway.
The listing states: "You are not just purchasing a house with this property, but also a piece of Shrewsbury's history. Parts of this Grade II property date back 700 years as a Franciscan friary and the property oozes character with an abundance of exposed timber. With recently upgraded windows with Krypton-filled double glazed panes.
"The recently modernised kitchen is well fitted with solid wood units, it has integrated appliances such as a washer dryer, dishwasher, fridge, electric oven and gas hob.
"The living room is a lovely room, it has exposed timbers, period fireplace and a superb view over the river."
On the first floor is a "good size" bedroom with a river view, and a bathroom has been recently refitted and modernised to a "really good standard", while on the second floor is a second bedroom.
Interested buyers can schedule a viewing by contacting D B Roberts on 01743 357032 or marketing@dbroberts.co.uk.
The property can be viewed on Rightmove.