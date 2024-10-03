Historic Shrewsbury townhouse overlooking the River Severn hits the market

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire residents have been given the unique opportunity to purchase the 700-year-old Medieval cottage on St. Julians Friars in Shrewsbury. The picturesque property was formerly part of a Franciscan friary and oozes character inside.

The listing states that buyers could use the property as an Airbnb, given its prominent town centre location next to the river. The two-bedroom cottage offers a blend of charm and modern comforts with exposed timber and period fireplaces.

The Grade II listed cottage overlooking the River Severn, picture: Rightmove and D B Roberts & Partners

The cottage has a guide price of £190,000 and benefits from a basement and storage area that offers access onto a paved rear garden adjacent to the river.

It also boasts the combination of town centre convenience and the tranquillity of a riverside setting, and features a private driveway.

The listing states: "You are not just purchasing a house with this property, but also a piece of Shrewsbury's history. Parts of this Grade II property date back 700 years as a Franciscan friary and the property oozes character with an abundance of exposed timber. With recently upgraded windows with Krypton-filled double glazed panes.

Outdoor patio area, picture: Rightmove and D B Roberts & Partners

"The recently modernised kitchen is well fitted with solid wood units, it has integrated appliances such as a washer dryer, dishwasher, fridge, electric oven and gas hob.

"The living room is a lovely room, it has exposed timbers, period fireplace and a superb view over the river."

Kitchen inside the riverside property, picture: Rightmove and D B Roberts & Partners

On the first floor is a "good size" bedroom with a river view, and a bathroom has been recently refitted and modernised to a "really good standard", while on the second floor is a second bedroom.

The property has retained its character but been modernised, picture: Rightmove and D B Roberts & Partners

Interested buyers can schedule a viewing by contacting D B Roberts on 01743 357032 or marketing@dbroberts.co.uk.

The property can be viewed on Rightmove.