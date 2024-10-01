Work to finally begin on retirement complex on Telford former pub site - 15 years after demolition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A new McCarthy Stone Retirement Living development for the over 60s on Duce Drive in Dawley was given the go-ahead by Telford & Wrekin Council last week.

The new development is set to be built on the site of the former Dun Cow pub, which was demolished soon after it closed in 2008.

Since the pub was demolished the space has stood empty, leaving a large vacant plot opposite the Lord Hill Car Park for 15 years.

The site has been empty since 2009. Photo: Google

The most recent planning application was the fifth lodged for the site, but "viability constraints" meant previous plans never saw construction begin.

In 2009, planning permission was granted for a 72-bedroom care home on the site close to The Telford Langley School. In 2013, an application to extend the time limit on the original plan was approved.