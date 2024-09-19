Restored Shropshire agricultural buildings and turned into luxury barns put on market

Horton Lodge Barns, launched for sale by estate agent Samuel Wood, is an exclusive development of restored agricultural buildings located on the B4386 between Shrewsbury and Cruckton.

It includes five properties with guide prices starting at £335,000 for a two-bedroom end-of-terrace.

A stunning view

The largest plot, The Granary has a price guide of £575,000 with three spacious bedrooms and an open-plan kitchen / diner and living area.

The traditional buildings have been meticulously transformed into luxurious homes, each boasting high-end finishes and bespoke details.

Internal features include shaker-style kitchens, contemporary bathrooms and ensuite shower rooms, built-in wardrobes, underfloor heating and bespoke window casings.

“The conversion of Horton Lodge Barns has been undertaken with incredible attention to detail,” said Russell Griffin, Director of Shropshire estate agent Samuel Wood which is marketing the properties.

"Each home is unique, some with generous part-walled gardens and terraced areas that provide privacy and a sense of space.

"Positioned just outside Shrewsbury, they offer the best of both worlds – country living with easy access to local amenities and Shrewsbury town centre.

Russell added: “In addition to the high-specification interiors, landscaping and hedge plantings around the barns ensure the development will mature beautifully, providing an established environment for years to come. Residents will also benefit from a share in the Residents’ Association, fostering a strong sense of community and ensuring the development remains well-maintained.”