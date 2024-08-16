Take a look at this property for sale with holiday accommodation, a pool and more
This countryside dwelling with equestrian facilities, a holiday barn and a pool has become the latest £1 million property on the market.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
The property on Hem Lane in Minsterley, near Shrewsbury, offers four bedrooms in total, and features stunning views across local countryside. The house for sale offers thoughtfully restored accommodation and presents a unique opportunity to embrace a rural lifestyle.
The property has been listed for offers in the region of £1.25 million with Samuel Wood estate agents.
Featuring a recent converted holiday barn, this rare find offers excellent rental income while extensive grounds and outbuildings offer potential for further diversification.
The land spans across approximately three-and-a-half acres with verdant paddocks and landscaped gardens, and is an ideal setting for equestrian enthusiasts or those yearning for space and tranquillity.
The property's expansive grounds provide endless possibilities for outdoor activities, and within the manicured gardens sits a serene pool that provides a tranquil focal point which would be particularly enjoyable during the summer months.
The main property features four large bedrooms and an adjoining lounge/dining room that is separated by a feature fireplace with log burner.
The house's interior is described as bright and airy and is complemented by an outside terrace that can be accessed via patio doors leading from the dining area. The paved terrace not only offers superb and spectacular views, but is also a perfect space for entertaining family and friends.
Meanwhile, the property's holiday accommodation features modern and comfortable living through a a large kitchen area, lounge area, bedrooms, and bathrooms.
Further information on the property can be found on Rightmove.