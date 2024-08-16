Take a look at this property for sale with holiday accommodation, a pool and more

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The property on Hem Lane in Minsterley, near Shrewsbury, offers four bedrooms in total, and features stunning views across local countryside. The house for sale offers thoughtfully restored accommodation and presents a unique opportunity to embrace a rural lifestyle.

The property has been listed for offers in the region of £1.25 million with Samuel Wood estate agents.

The house and its entrance, picture: Rightmove and Samuel Wood

Featuring a recent converted holiday barn, this rare find offers excellent rental income while extensive grounds and outbuildings offer potential for further diversification.

Holiday barn outside picture: Rightmove and Samuel Wood

The land spans across approximately three-and-a-half acres with verdant paddocks and landscaped gardens, and is an ideal setting for equestrian enthusiasts or those yearning for space and tranquillity.

Equestrian facilities, picture: Rightmove and Samuel Wood

The property's land from above, picture: Rightmove and Samuel Wood

The property's expansive grounds provide endless possibilities for outdoor activities, and within the manicured gardens sits a serene pool that provides a tranquil focal point which would be particularly enjoyable during the summer months.

The pool and gardens, picture: Rightmove and Samuel Wood

The main property features four large bedrooms and an adjoining lounge/dining room that is separated by a feature fireplace with log burner.

Bathroom in main property, picture: Rightmove and Samuel Wood

Kitchen area picture: Rightmove and Samuel Wood

The house's interior is described as bright and airy and is complemented by an outside terrace that can be accessed via patio doors leading from the dining area. The paved terrace not only offers superb and spectacular views, but is also a perfect space for entertaining family and friends.

Dining room opening to an outside area, picture: Rightmove and Samuel Wood

Meanwhile, the property's holiday accommodation features modern and comfortable living through a a large kitchen area, lounge area, bedrooms, and bathrooms.

Holiday barn kitchen, picture: Rightmove and Samuel Wood

Holiday barn accomodation, picture: Rightmove and Samuel Wood

Further information on the property can be found on Rightmove.