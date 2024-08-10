Opportunity to build two houses on this land for sale in a Shropshire village with planning permission
Land with planning permission to build two houses has been listed for sale for £150,000.
The building land off Church Street in Ruyton Xi Towns has planning permission and reserved matters approved for the construction of two detached dwellings - one four bedroom property and a three bedroom property.
The land extends to around 0.34 of an acre in size, and is an 'irregular shaped' parcel of land accessed from Church Steet via a private road. It is positioned between the rear garden of Purton Villa and the village playing field. The site is said to slope from east to west, and is currently in an overgrown condition.
The two houses will be built 'split level' to acknowledge the slope of the site, and both properties will be North-West facing. The house on plot two will have a provision for a detached garage, meanwhile the property on plot one will have an integral garage. Both dwellings will have 'good sized' gardens according to the listing.
The land is situated close to the centre of the popular village of Ruyton Xi Towns. The village features a primary school, café and church, and offers easy access to Baschurch and Oswestry as well as not being far from Shrewsbury.
The land presents a rare opportunity for developers to acquire a piece of land with planning permission and reserved matters approved. Further information on the land listed with Halls Estate Agents can be seen on Rightmove.