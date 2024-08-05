Popular hotel at base of iconic Shropshire hill up for sale

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Buckatree Hall Hotel will be a familiar sight for the thousands of annual visitors to the Wrekin.

The stunning country house has stood within 5.45 acres of gardens and woodlands at the foot of the iconic hill in Wellington for over 100 years.

For the last six decades, it has welcomed visitors to stay in any one of its 62 bedrooms, and now it's looking for a new custodian.

The impressive building with extensive wedding facilities has gone up for sale for £3,150,000.

Buckatree Hall Hotel. Photo: Christie & Co/Rightmove

While the original building is thought to be a little older, it was rebuilt in the 1920s by Sir John Bayley, the founder of Wrekin College.

Buckatree Hall Hotel. Photo: Christie & Co/Rightmove

In the 1930s the Lander family lived at the hall as a private residence before moving to Sunnycroft in 1943.

Buckatree Hall Hotel. Photo: Christie & Co/Rightmove

It was opened as the Buckatree Hall Hotel and Country Club in the 1960s by John and Marjorie Wilson following a grand opening ceremony featuring England and Wolves footballer Billy Wright.

The hotel had been owned by the McDonalds Hotels and Swallow Hotels groups, before returning to family ownership when it was purchased by the current owner in 2010 and underwent a £1m renovation.

Buckatree Hall Hotel. Photo: Christie & Co/Rightmove

The property is being listed by Christie & Co, who describe the property as a "renowned country house hotel" with an "enviable reputation to boot."

Buckatree Hall Hotel. Photo: Christie & Co/Rightmove

The listing adds: "The opportunity has arisen for a new custodian to take on this fabulous and thriving business.

Buckatree Hall Hotel. Photo: Christie & Co/Rightmove

"Based deep in Shropshire countryside and in the most fabulous spot, the hotel has great potential for further increase and trade and expand on what the current owners have created."

The listing is available to view online at: rightmove.co.uk/properties/150925826