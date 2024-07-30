Inside the Shrewsbury town centre mansion for sale

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The impressive property on Kingsland Road sits within gardens and grounds extending to approximately an acre in size.

The five-bedroom Shrewsbury family residence in its peaceful setting is bordered on one side by the Rad Brook, and features a backdrop of deciduous woodland.

The mansion has been listed for £2.1 million with Cooper Green Pooks, and a 10 per cent deposit would leave new owners monthly mortgage payments of more than £11,000.

The house was built in 2005 and offers spacious accommodation inside that was designed to take advantage of the beautiful outlook over the rear garden.

Main features of the property include a large open plan kitchen/dining area that features French doors opening onto a large paved terrace.

A drawing room also features French doors to both the side and rear as well as a feature fireplace.

The master bedroom with an ensuite showcases a walk-in wardrobe and doors opening onto a large balcony that overlooks the garden. Two of the property's other four bedrooms also have balconies.

The ground floor offers underfloor heating that will come in use during the winter months.

Meanwhile, owners of the house can enjoy plenty of sunshine through the south facing garden to rear of the property that are mainly lawned and feature mature trees.

The house features an extensive private driveway and parking area for several cars. A secluded patio area to the side of the house - close to the brook - offers a barbeque and hot tub area.

