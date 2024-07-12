Period country cottage near Shrewsbury for sale 'with far reaching views over farmland'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

With guide price of £275,000 to £300,000, 4 Benthall Cottages, Alberbury Road, Ford is said, by Halls estate agents and auctioneers, to “offer fantastic scope for extension, subject to planning consent”.

The grazing land, containing two buildings, makes the detached cottage, which will be going under the hammer at Halls’ Shrewsbury headquarters at 3pm, of particular interest to horse owners.

“The property occupies a stunning position, just outside the village of Ford, in open countryside, providing fantastic, far reaching views over adjoining farmland and towards the Breidden Hills,” said Alex Forber, manager of Halls’ Barker Street office in Shrewsbury."

The land

“Commuters will find that the property is well placed, with the A5 linking Oswestry, Wrexham and Chester and the M54 motorway connecting with Telford and the West Midlands conurbation.”

The cottage has a living room with exposed beams and a log burning stove, the kitchen diner has exposed brickwork, a log burner and rear lean-to and there is garden WC. To the first floor, there are two bedrooms served by a Jack and Jill bathroom.

The cottage has a shared driveway, generous parking area and a garage. The extensive, lawned gardens, located to the front and rear, have shrubbery beds, borders, specimen shrubs and plants, mini orchard and storage shed.

The land is divided into three pasture paddocks with two stone and timber buildings.

To find out more, call 01743 236444.