Check out the views from this converted mill complete with turret and balcony now on sale

The Grade II listed Old Mill property in Cluddley is being sold by Let's Move in Newport and is up for sale for just £775,000.

The converted mill in Cluddely

The property has a balcony off the master bedroom, while the mill feature with ornate workings adds a touch of history to this “modern gem”.

With separate dining room and snug, as well as a utility room and WC, this property is perfect for families and couples alike.

The view from the balcony

The estate agents say the impressive homes boasts a new kitchen, a large conservatory, and beautiful living room with a wood burner for cosy evenings.

With approximately 1.5 acres of grounds, including lawned gardens and feature patios, this property truly offers a retreat from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. There is also the added benefit of full planning for the erection of a single storey dwelling in the grounds, which would be ideal for the extended family

But the appeal doesn't stop there. Cluddley is within minutes of junction 7 M54, nestled in the lea of the Wrekin and close to Wellington, Telford, and Shrewsbury. Good local schools and excellent amenities in Wellington make this location ideal for those seeking both convenience and tranquillity.

Some of the more unique features include a main entrance hall with a lovely entrance door and period doorbell, living room with dual aspect to front and back, classic original windows, multi fuel burning stove and feature beams, a superb living area which is super cosy in the winter times with a roaring open fire, and its own mill turret that part of the original Mill and is now a versatile office space or games room, with spiral staircase to the first floor, that the estate agents say will make a brilliant "teenagers' den".

“The master bedroom has a wonderful "Juliet" style balcony with French doors and range of fitted bedroom furniture. There are not many homes in the county where you can wake up and enjoy such a wonderful view of the Wrekin,” the estate agents said.

For more information and to arrange a viewing, visit: rightmove.co.uk/properties/150069527