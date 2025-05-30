Shropshire youth hostel charity gets permission for unauthorised changes to historic building within world heritage site

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A youth hostel charity which made unauthorised changes to a historic building in the Ironbridge Gorge has been given permission to retain a "crucial" kitchen flue it installed.



Owners of the YHA youth hostel in Paradise, Coalbrookdale lodged an application in April for the installation of a commercial kitchen extraction system and flue to the rear of the building - work which, according to the application, took place in June 2024.

The Grade II-listed former library dates back to the early 19th century and is located within the Ironbridge Gorge UNESCO world heritage site.

The plans stated the new flue - which had been installed to meet gas regulations - had been placed in the "descretest location possible".

A supporting statement continued: "The flue is vital in ensuring the ongoing use of the building as a youth hostel, and therefore YHA’s upkeep and maintenance of the Grade II listed asset.

YHA Coalbrookdale (Google)

"The extract serves to enable the continued use of the facility by the YHA, without whom the ongoing upkeep and maintenance of the listed building would be neglected."

Giving the green light to the application, a Telford & Wrekin Council planning officer said the works had "not significantly impacted the character" of the building, the surrounding conservation area or the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site and the team were satisfied "that the works have not resulted in any significantly detrimental harm" for neighbours.

The report continued: "The retrospective works are also considered to have maintained the essential form, character and special interest of the host building, with limited historic fabric being lost."

While they said the "preference" for flues would be for it to be contained within existing chimneys, the impact was mitigated by the works being to the rear of the property which is partially obscured by land levels.