Inside 18th century town centre property being sold at auction for £180k

50A High Street is part of a row of historic properties in the heart of Bridgnorth.

The third floor

The mixed-use, four-storey building is considered suitable for a variety of alternative uses, including conversion of its upper floors for homes, subject to planning permission.

The property will have a guide price of £180,000+ in Bond Wolfe’s livestreamed auction on Thursday, July 11.

Ian Tudor, commercial auction director of Bond Wolfe, said: “This is an attractive Grade II-listed property with retail space on the ground floor and office accommodation on the upper levels.

The first floor

“The mixed use property is considered to have potential to provide self-contained town centre office accommodation or a residential conversion, subject to any necessary planning permission.

“The long leasehold interest of the adjoining 50 High Street has previously been sold off.”

The utility room

Dating from the early 18th century, the currently vacant building occupies a prominent position fronting the eastern side of the High Street in the heart of Bridgnorth town centre.

The ground floor of 50A High Street occupies 305 sq ft, while the first floor – which extends over the premises at 50 High Street – is 1,781 sq ft. The second floor occupies 665 sq ft and the third floor 675 sq ft.

The reception

Mr Tudor added: “There is a vibrant mix of independent and professional retailers, bars, restaurants and coffee shops near to this property.”

The entrance

Offers for 50A High Street may be considered prior to the auction sale.

The Bridgnorth property is among 194 lots that are appearing in Bond Wolfe’s next auction, which will start at 8.30am.

For more details, call 0121 312 1212.