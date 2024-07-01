'Brilliant opportunity': Chance to buy plot with holiday let at auction in Shrewsbury

Red Lodge at Frith Common, Eardiston, near Tenbury Wells will be going under the hammer in a 13-lot collective property and land auction at Halls’ Shrewsbury headquarters on Friday, July 12 at 3pm.

With a guide price of £65,000 to £85,000, the 0.2 acre plot and one-bedroomed static caravan are described by Halls as “a brilliant opportunity” for prospective bidders looking at the property for development value or for personal use.

The static caravan has mains water, electricity and septic tank and the plot is surrounded by woodland and pasture land, with superb views surrounding the River Teme. The land is located to the south of the village of Frith Common.

Viewing is by appointment with Charlotte Hurley at Halls on 01562 820880.