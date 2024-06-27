This regular-looking Shrewsbury house for sale has 'one of the best views in the town'

The two-bedroom property on The Mount in Shrewsbury, listed with D B Roberts and Partners, features a wealth of character and exposed beams inside.

But, the house's most prominent feature is its magnificent views are described as some of the best in the town.

Agent D B Roberts & Partners say: "The rear garden is a real feature, it is split level mainly paved with seating areas, and has a magnificent view over the River Severn and West Midland Show Ground."

The River Severn and West Midlands showground can be seen from the rear of the property and the paved garden with seating areas.

This home is also unique through its interesting interior design.

Its spacious living room has been thoughtfully decorated and offers an abundance of exposed timber and an open fire, as well as double doors that lead into a light-filled conservatory.

The glass roof provides natural light as well as superb views, and leads to the property's kitchen which contains colour co-ordinated, eye-level, wall cabinets.

Upstairs, the house features two good sized bedrooms that both have a range of fitted wardrobes. One bedroom also has an en-suite bathroom that includes a separate shower cubicle.

