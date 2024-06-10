Have a look around stunning barn conversion in 'magnificent position' that's up for sale

Meadow Barn in Clun offers immaculate countryside views and a wealth of character throughout.

The property features an abundance of exposed beams, and owners can enjoy a spacious ground floor living area.

Sitting in the picturesque Clun Valley, it boasts exceptional views of the surrounding countryside and features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a sitting room, and large garden outside.

Meadow Barn is for sale

Set in countryside

Five acres of land

Describing the house, Mark Wiggin Estate Agents, Ludlow, say: "Meadow Barn occupies an idyllic setting offering true rural living boasting some of the most exceptional far-reaching views over the surrounding countryside."

A morning room features ceiling glazed oak windows and French doors for the homeowner to take in the breathtaking views, while the house also has an oak staircase, wood burning stove, and a galleried landing that features exposed beams and a vaulted ceiling.

Interior

Bedroom

Exceptional views

French doors also lead from the principal bedroom onto a balcony, and a terrace area outside provides an ideal space for entertaining and dining.

The property has the beautiful gardens and grounds extending to just under five acres that are mainly laid with grass and mature trees, and feature a greenhouse and a poly tunnel.

Agents continue: "On the first floor, the galleried landing is a particularly impressive spectacle enjoying the wonderful exposed beams and vaulted ceiling. The principal bedroom offers superb proportions and enjoys glazed French doors leading on to a balcony. This room enjoys the exceptional views."

There is also a large barn of which provides exceptional storage, and a fenced paddock providing ideal grazing.

Gardens and views

Kitchen

"The property has the most beautiful gardens and grounds extending to just under five acres enjoying the idyllic setting. The grounds are mainly laid to grass with some mature trees interspersed throughout. There is a kitchen garden, a greenhouse and a poly tunnel," agents continue.

Living area

The property is listed for £750,000 with Mark Wiggin Estate Agents.

Further information can be found at rightmove.co.uk/properties/148842935#/?channel=RES_BUY.