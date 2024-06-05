Inside the former school house now renovated to become a delightful home that's for sale

Built in approximately 1872 and designed by architect Richard Norman Shaw, Church Preen in Church Stretton is a Grade II listed school house which has retained its character.

Church Preen, picture via: rightmove and Nick Tart

Gate, picture via: rightmove and Nick Tart

Listed at £650,000 with estate agents, Nick Tart, the old school has period features including a timber framed gable and an entrance porch as well as three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a pantry, vaulted ceiling, and a mezzanine floor.

The property has maintained its grand entrance and arch, and the ground floor features a bedroom with an en-suite shower, a small kitchen area, and door to the garden that could provide self-contained accommodation.

Entrance, picture via: rightmove and Nick Tart

Views, picture via: rightmove and Nick Tart

Outside, Church Preen's gardens includes lawned areas, mature fruit trees, a vegetable patch and a paved seating area.

Paved, picture via: rightmove and Nick Tart

Kitchen, picture via: rightmove and Nick Tart

The old school is situated more than seven-and-a-half miles from Church Stretton.

Bathroom, picture via: rightmove and Nick Tart

Inside, picture via: rightmove and Nick Tart

Further information can be found at: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/148734935#/?channel=RES_BUY