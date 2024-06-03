Historic homes plan on historic hall land dating back to 1980s dismissed on appeal again

During the last 18 months new owners have been working on their own proposals for the Grade II* (star) listed Llanerchydol Hall near Welshpool.

In parallel, Welsh Government planning inspectors have been dealing with planning issues based on previous plans for a housing development at the property.

At Powys County Council’s Planning, Taxi Licensing and Rights of Way committee on Thursday, June 6 councillors will receive a letter on the second appeal which was initiated following a legal ruling.

In 2021 M J Barrett had applied to Powys County Council for a certificate of lawful development to allow him to build at the mansion.

In 1988 planning permission for 16 dwellings in the hall grounds was granted.

The development would have been done in several phases.

Mr Barrett argued that as some work had been started on the scheme in 1990, this should allow the first phase for four of the dwellings to go ahead – over 30 years later.

Powys planners rejected the application as they believed that a reserved matters applications that discussed details of the development had not been approved and that a fresh planning application was needed.

Parts of the reserved matters applications had not been carried out.