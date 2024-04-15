Proposal for new bungalow in Telford neighbourhood approved by council

Plans for the two-bedroom dormer bungalow have been approved on land off Lincoln Road in Wrockwardine Wood.

Applicant Greg Lloyd said that the plan will allow him to downsize from his current property adjacent to the site.

“The effects of this proposal on the local populace are likely to be minimal as it is only the creation of a new single dwelling,” said planning agent Design Forum.

“The area of the proposed plot will be enhanced along Rockfields with a new dwelling of traditional form with the use of interesting materials which will add to the overall aesthetics of Rockfields.”

The 1.5-storey two-bedroom dormer bungalow is proposed to have a ‘modest’ rear balcony and be served by an existing access.

Solar panels are proposed to be fitted to the roof of the existing garage/workshop on the site.

“The scale has been restricted to consider the neighbouring properties,” added the planning application.

“Whilst the property has a modest size ground floor the first floor has been restricted to two bedrooms and a dormer added to the rear in a further attempt to maintain consistency with the neighbouring properties.”

The owners of a neighbouring property objected to the proposal, raising fears of overdevelopment on the site and a loss of privacy to neighbouring properties.

Fears were also raised about potential damage caused during the construction of the bungalow and vehicles accessing the site during the building phase.

Telford & Wrekin Council approved the application after its planning officer concluded that the bungalow can be ‘easily’ accommodated on the site.

“The proposal is not considered to represent an over-development of the site and is therefore acceptable in scale,” concluded the planning officer.

“In conclusion, there are no technical reasons to refuse the application.”

They highlighted that currently the site is ‘mostly’ comprised of bare ground with some areas of amenity grassland.

The planning officer added: “Concerns have been raised in relation to the use of large vehicles during the construction period and how they will enter the site.

“Given that the proposal is only for one dwelling, it is not considered that excessively large vehicles or a large number of vehicles will need to enter the site at any one time.

“In respect of an increase in dust and noise, it is considered that due to the scale of the proposal, construction work is not expected to take a prolonged period of time to complete and therefore, this impact would be limited.

“(Council) officers consider that the proposal would not result in a significantly detrimental impact in respect of overlooking or loss of privacy, due to appropriate scale, design, orientation and location of the dwelling and the boundary treatments present.”

The planning officer added that any issues around access rights or damage caused during construction is a civil matter.