Last chance to take part in consultation over plans for thousands of new Telford homes

Residents have just four weeks left to have their say on a draft Local Plan, which includes ambitions to build nearly 9,000 new homes in the borough.

The Local Plan is a document which sets out where housing and business developments can be built. The draft includes sites across the entire of Telford and Wrekin for housing and employment developments.

With development sites for more than half the homes needed in the next 20 years already having been granted planning permission, the draft plan aims to find sites for the remaining 8,800 homes needed between 2020 and 2040, equivalent to 441 new homes a year.

The consultation on the plan is open until 5pm, on Wednesday, January 31.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for homes and enforcement, said: “To date, more than 8,000 people have visited the consultation website to view the proposals and we’re grateful for the feedback received so far.

"All comments made will be taken into consideration when we create the final version of the plan later this year, which will also include more details about infrastructure such as highways, drainage and other services too.

“If you’ve not had a look at the draft Local Plan yet, I encourage you to do so before the end of the month, so your views can be taken into account. At this stage it really is a consultation, so it’s important that people let us know what their preferences are, before we draw up the final plan for approval by the Government’s planning inspector.”

There are also two more drop-in sessions being put on for the public. 13 have been made so far, many in partnership with local town and parish councils, since the consultation began on October 25.

These will be at Waters Upton Village Hall on Wednesday, January 10 between 5.30pm and 7.30pm and Little Wenlock Village Hall on Tuesday, January 16 between 6pm and 8pm.

Printed copies of the draft Local Plan are also available at libraries and community centres around the borough for people who would rather view the plans in person.

For more information about the consultation, to view the draft Local Plan and to have your say, visit telfordandwrekinlocalplan.co.uk.