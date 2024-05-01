'I will fight all the way' says MP in campaign over 'completely inappropriate' village housing plan

Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard has said he will 'fight all the way' Boningale Homes' plans to build 800 homes in Albrighton, near Shifnal.

The plans, revealed last month, will see the development, which will include a new secondary school and a care home, built on 56 hectares of land between Newhouse Lane, Holyhead Road and Cross Road, which is predominantly green belt.

While no planning permission has yet been granted, more than 3,000 signatures have been gathered on a petition and villagers have formed the the Albrighton Village Action Group to oppose the plans.