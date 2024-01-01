'Luxury' for under £100,000 as bargain Victorian flat in Oswestry goes on the market

The one-bedroom flat in Oswald Road, Oswestry is part of a "tasteful" Victorian town house renovation and features private communal gardens, an open plan living room and kitchen and a bedroom with a high ceiling.

Photographs on its Zoopla listing show a charming, white painted frontage with a black front door, a cosy living room and a small but well-equipped kitchen area.

The bedroom appears to have plenty of space for a double bed, the bathroom looks to be designed to a modern high standard and has underfloor heating, and pictures of the communal gardens show wooden decking areas with benches.7

A flat for under £100,000 has come on the market in Oswestry town centre. Pictures: Zoopla A flat for under £100,000 has come on the market in Oswestry town centre. Pictures: Zoopla A flat for under £100,000 has come on the market in Oswestry town centre. Pictures: Zoopla A flat for under £100,000 has come on the market in Oswestry town centre. Pictures: Zoopla A flat for under £100,000 has come on the market in Oswestry town centre. Pictures: Zoopla A flat for under £100,000 has come on the market in Oswestry town centre. Pictures: Zoopla A flat for under £100,000 has come on the market in Oswestry town centre. Pictures: Zoopla A flat for under £100,000 has come on the market in Oswestry town centre. Pictures: Zoopla A flat for under £100,000 has come on the market in Oswestry town centre. Pictures: Zoopla A flat for under £100,000 has come on the market in Oswestry town centre. Pictures: Zoopla

The listing describes the property as a "luxury one-bedroom apartment" and says viewing is "highly recommended". It would likely be most attractive to a first-time buyer or a landlord for their property portfolio.

The new homeowner would be paying the lowest band of council tax, and the property also features a range of built in appliances in the kitchen including an oven, hob, extractor, dishwasher, washer/dryer & fridge. It has part-tiled/oak flooring. There is also a cellar/storage unit.

The nearest primary schools are Woodside and Holy Trinity - both less than half a mile away - and the flat is a stone's throw from the town centre, with Lepones Italian restaurant and Simla Tandoori curry house situated handily.