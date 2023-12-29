Stunning farmhouse with agricultural land on market bear Welshpool

Pentre is situated within a secluded location just a few miles from the nearby villages of Pontrobert and Meifod and is being marketed by estate agents Roger Parry & Partners.

It is available for £625,000 and property includes a character five-bedroomed dwelling, a range of traditional outbuildings and approximately 5.38 acres of agricultural land, in all extending to 7.33 acres, or thereabouts.

In recent years, the farmhouse has been used by the current owners as a successful holiday let business, which features a jacuzzi and conservatory.

The house benefits from a wealth of character features throughout including an inglenook fireplace, handmade wooden doors, exposed beams and a modern kitchen and bathroom.

Tudor Watkins, Partner with Roger Parry & Partners said, “With outstanding views of the mid Wales countryside, and with the farmhouse already an established holiday letting business, this property offers the perfect opportunity for the right purchaser, with the option to continue this successful letting business or permanently reside there.”

The property benefits from a lovely large shrubbed and lawned garden area with seating that you can sit on and enjoy the beautiful views over surrounding farmland.

The traditional buildings have been lovingly maintained and are currently used as a workshop and storage but provide the opportunity for equestrian and agricultural use or conversion into further living and tourism accommodation, subject to obtaining permission.

Viewing of the property is strictly by appointment through Roger Parry & Partners.

For details, call 01938 554499 or email tudor@rogerparry.net