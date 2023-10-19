House prices up in Shropshire – as Telford and Wrekin sees dip

The latest house figures have been released.Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

The rise, which was more than the average for the West Midlands, contributed to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 2.4 per cent over the last year.

But Land Registry figures showed that, in Telford and Wrekin, house prices dropped by 1.5 per cent. The drop, however, does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by two per cent over the last year.

According to the data, the average Shropshire house price in August was £283,168 – a one per cent increase on July.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Shropshire has risen by £6,600 – putting the area 11th among West Midlands’s 30 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

First-time buyers in Shropshire spent an average of £226,200 on their property – £4,700 more than a year ago, and £52,600 more than in August 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £318,700 on average in August – 40.9 per cent more than first-time buyers.

Owners of semi-detached houses in the county saw the biggest rise in property prices in August. They increased 1.2 per cent, to £260,709 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 2.5 per cent.

The average Telford and Wrekin house price in August was £222,408, the Land Registry figures also showed – a 1.5 per cent decrease on July.

First-time buyers in Telford and Wrekin spent an average of £181,100 on their property – £3,000 more than a year ago, and £44,500 more than in August 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £252,700 on average in August – 39.5 per cent more than first-time buyers.