See inside unique barn conversion near Bridgnorth that could be yours - for £850,000

Located just outside the village of Worfield, near Bridgnorth, Trafalgar Barn is a detached barn conversion just off the A454 for easy commuting access.

The property boasts four bedrooms, three bathrooms and maintained lawns that wrap around the house.

Trafalgar Barn in Worfield has a guide price of £850,000

According to Bridgnorth estate agents Berriman Eaton who are selling the property, the barn conversion has a a large reception hall, a turning staircase rising to the first floor bedrooms, a study, which could be utilised as a bedroom with floor to ceiling windows looking out the front along with a fully tiled shower room.

The 21ft living room enjoys an open dual aspect with floor-to-ceiling windows and a corner fireplace housing a cast iron log burner.

French doors open out to the rear gardens. A formal dining room overlooks the side and rear aspects with a corner feature fireplace.

Leading off the dining room is the breakfast kitchen fitted with oak units, inset Belfast sink and a range of integrated appliances to include an electric AGA, oven and hob, coffee machine, microwave and pull-out larder cupboards. A stable door opens out on the side sun terrace.

A door gives integral access into the double garage, having the provision for laundry appliances, and stairs leading up into the loft room.

From the reception hall stairs rise to the first floor landing with a large mezzanine area currently used as a sitting room.

The large principal bedroom suite has been designed to be open plan, having fitted wardrobes and storage. The en-suite area comprises of a walk-in shower, WC and wash hand basin with a free-standing copper roll top bath centrally positioned to make the most of the elevated views.

There is also a guest double bedroom with en suite shower room and a third double bedroom having views to the side.

Outside the property, gated access leads onto a large gravelled driveway providing ample parking and access to the double garage, with two French doors to the front, boiler room, provision for laundry appliances and a staircase that leads to a large boarded loft space which offers excellent potential (STPP).

The lawned gardens are well-maintained and wrapped around the property enclosed by a mature hedge boundary backing onto the neighbouring fields with views beyond offering a most private, rural outlook.

Within the garden there is a shaped sun terrace from which you can enjoy the evening sunsets as well as alfresco dining and sunbathing. A superb garden room, which is currently being used as a bar and entering area provides a great versatile space with two sets of French doors opening out.

For more information or to arrange a viewing visit berrimaneaton.co.uk/component/property/33103612/trafalgar-barn-worfield-bridgnorth.