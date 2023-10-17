Striking family home with breathtaking views goes on the market for £850,000

By Richard Williams

If you are on the lookout for a spacious family home with a view of some of Shropshire's most stunning scenery, then your ideal property may have just gone on the market.

Eastwood is on the edge of Church Stretton
Sat nestled in the South Shropshire countryside, Eastwood is a well-proportioned five-bedroom family home with mature gardens on the edge of Church Stretton that has just gone on sale for for £850,000.

