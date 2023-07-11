Photo: Jackson Property

Jackson Property is marketing Northwood Grove, Northwood, Ellesmere, with an asking price of £1,500,000.

The former farmhouse is positioned in a rural, yet accessible position, enjoying a picturesque setting surrounded by beautiful countryside.

Penley village is just 1.5 miles away and has excellent amenities and the property also benefits from excellent road links.

Northwood Grove is a charming, detached dwelling which has seen a fantastic renovation by the existing owners.

The accommodation is well laid out with the principal space being the large stylish kitchen/diner. Off the kitchen is a useful snug/office/playroom.

The dining area is within an oak-framed conservatory, while the large living room benefits from an open feature fireplace. There is also a tiled utility room.

The first floor consists of a spacious master bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe and en-suite. There are then two further double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The attached two-bed annex has a separate access and parking facilities. It includes a kitchen and living room with two double bedrooms and en-suites to both.

Outside, the drive leads around the house to the double garage. The gardens include extensive lawns and a pond. To the side of the property is an orchard with a range of timber stables.

Most of the equestrian facilities and land are located on the other side of a quiet country road. There is a large parking area with a purpose-built lorry stands. The main building is a steel portal frame construction and houses ten, 12x12 Monarch stables, all with rubber floors and automatic water feeders. Adjacent to the stables is a 30m x 60m outdoor arena.