Renovated delight: Former farmhouse in the heart of the Shropshire countryside is up for sale

By Vicki Jones

This charming renovated farmhouse enjoys excellent equestrian facilities and fantastic views of the surrounding countryside and is set within 20.89 acres.

Jackson Property is marketing Northwood Grove, Northwood, Ellesmere, with an asking price of £1,500,000.

The former farmhouse is positioned in a rural, yet accessible position, enjoying a picturesque setting surrounded by beautiful countryside.

Penley village is just 1.5 miles away and has excellent amenities and the property also benefits from excellent road links.

Northwood Grove is a charming, detached dwelling which has seen a fantastic renovation by the existing owners.

The accommodation is well laid out with the principal space being the large stylish kitchen/diner. Off the kitchen is a useful snug/office/playroom.

The dining area is within an oak-framed conservatory, while the large living room benefits from an open feature fireplace. There is also a tiled utility room.

The first floor consists of a spacious master bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe and en-suite. There are then two further double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The attached two-bed annex has a separate access and parking facilities. It includes a kitchen and living room with two double bedrooms and en-suites to both.

Outside, the drive leads around the house to the double garage. The gardens include extensive lawns and a pond. To the side of the property is an orchard with a range of timber stables.

Most of the equestrian facilities and land are located on the other side of a quiet country road. There is a large parking area with a purpose-built lorry stands. The main building is a steel portal frame construction and houses ten, 12x12 Monarch stables, all with rubber floors and automatic water feeders. Adjacent to the stables is a 30m x 60m outdoor arena.

There are a number of turnout paddocks. The remaining land is a large field used to make hay.

