Shropshire border hall with connections to former prime minister on market for £1.35 million

Llandrinio Hall, which is believed to be the oldest surviving brick-built building in Montgomeryshire, has been operating as a successful Airbnb in recent years – offering the potential purchaser the opportunity to continue this revenue stream or to enjoy as a family home.

It is understood that the eight-bedroom house originates from around 1682, with features such as exposed beams, large sash windows and working shutters, original oak floorboards, and its fabulous Carolanne staircase which have been maintained by the current owners.

Beccy Theodore-Jones, property agent at Savills in Telford, which is handling the sale, said: “Llandrinio Hall is a wonderful family home in the most classic of senses.

"There is an abundance of period features throughout the property and its location will be an enormous pull, with some highly regarded schools nearby and The Offa’s Dyke Path offering plenty of walking, riding, cycling and fishing opportunities. The sale also presents fabulous potential as a holiday let.”

The whole house has a Bose sound system wired in, which also works in the wet room and on the property’s terrace garden.

Situated at the edge of the village of Llandrinio, the house enjoys a rural setting with wonderful views towards The Breiddens.

Set across two floors, the accommodation totals over 6,000 square feet and comprises a living room, cinema room, morning room, conservatory, kitchen and breakfast room, games room, eight bedrooms, a family bathroom and a separate wet room.

