Green light given for 150 new homes at development in Shrewsbury

A site plan of Bellway’s proposed Darwin’s Edge development

Bellway West Midlands has confirmed it will deliver 113 new homes for private sale and 37 affordable properties at Darwin’s Edge on Hereford Road.

Detailed plans for the development, on the 14-acre site, were given the go-ahead by Shropshire Council on Tuesday.

Ben Wright, managing director of Bellway West Midlands, said: “Now that we have approval from Shropshire Council we can press ahead with our plans to deliver a range of much-needed new homes in Shrewsbury. We aim to start construction work on the site in April, with a view to releasing the first homes onto the market in August.

“We will be providing a selection of two, three and four-bedroom homes for private sale to help meet the requirements of the local housing market. The development will also deliver a significant number of affordable homes, ranging from one to four-bedroom properties, to allow local people who cannot afford to buy their own home the chance to secure a new place close to their family and friends.

“Darwin’s Edge has been designed to be a sustainable development with a series of footpaths, two public open spaces and a landscaped green buffer enveloping the development on all sides. All homes on the site will have allocated parking or a garage.”

As part of the planning agreement for the development, Bellway is to provide funding of £500,000 towards primary and secondary education in the area. Other contributions will include £15,000 for a new bus shelter and £7,500 for cycle facilities.

A new road into the neighbouring park and ride scheme will be created and a new signal-controlled pedestrian crossing is to be installed on Hereford Road to improve pedestrian safety.

Mr Wright said: “As a socially responsible housebuilder we strive to not only build new homes but also to help create new neighbourhoods that bring extra benefits to the local area. The contributions of more than half a million pounds will improve education services and other facilities in the locality.

“The extra homes at Darwin’s Edge and the investment are further proof of our ongoing commitment to Shrewsbury, which is further evidenced by the 388 properties and more than £1.3 million in investment in local infrastructure we are already delivering through our developments at Copthorne Keep and The Spinney."