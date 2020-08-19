Oswestry Town Council wants 30 homes plan for busy road removed

Oswestry Town Council has submitted its response to Shropshire Council as part of the new consultation period on its Local Plan, which determines housing needs across the county for the next 30 years.

Plans for 30 houses on Trefonen Road have been subject to controversy from residents who feel the extra housing would create traffic problems on an already congested road and therefore cause safety concerns for the children at local schools.

At a council meeting on Monday evening, Oswestry town councillors criticised the plans and said they would be asking the county council to remove the Trefonen Road development from the Local Plan.

Councillor Paul Milner said: “There is great community concern about this Trefonen Road development of 30 houses.

“There are other brownfield sites that could be used. There is a pinch point down by the catholic school, more houses will only add more congestion to a busy area. Bats and newts are present on the site. I am sure there could be more suitable areas in Oswestry.”

Councillor Christopher Schofield said the town council has tried to improve traffic on this area but it was “nigh on impossible” and he also said that the houses allocated for land in eastern Oswestry need to be dealt with first.

Clear

Councillor Duncan Kerr had issues with the lack of environmentally-friendly policies in the plan. He said: “There clearly are major issues with traffic in that area. We all want to see housing development but other sites have already been put forward. Stop looking for additional sites in Oswestry to bring forward.

Advertising

“The plan does contain a reference to climate change but it is tokenistic. Shropshire Council to their credit, have declared a climate emergency, but there is nothing in this plan of that sort. We see no standard set for tree coverage or promoting active travel or other energy efficient standards.

"They should be setting clear, specific policies and there is none of that.”

Shaun Jones, agent of the landowner for the site, said they carried out a site assessment and gave it to the council.

He said: “The site assessment shows that this site is within zone one – the lowest flood risk area. In terms of ecology and heritage, a survey of both values has been provided to Shropshire Council four or five months ago.

“The area proposed for development is not within a designated landscape area. The guidelines were reduced from 40 houses to 30 houses. Highways and planning officers identified the issues and invited some mitigation measures that the landowner is willing to work on.”

Councillor Milner proposed the motion and all councillors voted in favour.